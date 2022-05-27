GCC executive engineer of Manali relieved from duty

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has kept an executive engineer in compulsory wait for failing to mill roads before relaying in Manali.

In an order, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said that G Radhakrishnan, executive engineer of Manali zone (zone-2), is relieved from his duties and placed on compulsory wait.

He’d be stationed at headquarters until further orders.

Bedi also appointed K Devendiran, assistant executive engineer of storm water drains department, as in-charge. The action followed a complaint from Arappor Iyakkam – an anti-graft organisation – 2 days ago.

The organisation had complained that levels of 4th Street, 7th Street, and 14th Street in Sadaiyan Kuppam in Manali had been increased, as the contractors failed to properly mill the streets.