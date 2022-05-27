Enthusiastic Modi stops car, greets BJP workers on road

CHENNAI: An enthusiastic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a brief visit to the city to unveil and lay foundation for various projects, stopped his car for a brief moment and greeted a large number of BJP workers who had lined up on the road to greet him.

While proceeding to the event venue from INS Adyar--a distance of about 4-5 km Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who has been waving hands and accepting the people’s grand reception with folded hands, stopped his car for a few minutes at Sivananda Salai, one of the two places were the BJP organised road shows.

Without stepping out of the car, a smiling Prime Minister opened his car doors, stood up from his seat, stretched himself and greeted tens and hundreds of BJP workers, including women, and the public by waving his hands, even as a large number of people took photographs in their mobile phones.

Later, the Prime Minister’s convoy left for the event venue, the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for the official function, on his first visit to Chennai after the DMK came to power and MK Stalin became the Chief Minister in May last year. Just before reaching the venue, the BJP workers showered rose petals on the Prime Minister’s car near Ripon Buildings, the second place of BJP’s road show.