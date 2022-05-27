Daily wage worker die after inhaling noxious gas in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old daily wage worker died after inhaling noxious gas while got into a sewage tank in a house premise to clean the debris in Kathirvedu in Puzhal. The deceased was identified as Ezhumalai. He was a resident of construction workers nagar. Police said he went to the house of Deenadayalan in the same neighborhood to clean the septic tank on Wednesday.

Though he was immediately taken out of the tank by others and taken to hospital only the medical team there declare him dead on arrival. Puzhal police have registered a case and further enquiry is on.