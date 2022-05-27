Chennai gateways get a colourful makeover

Also, artworks are being created under the newly constructed flyover in Koyambedu and several varieties of greens are installed on the centre median of the bridge at a cost of around Rs 26 lakh.

The GCC has already installed artificial fountains on either side of Gandhi-Irwin Road near Egmore Railway Station. It has also created artificial fountains in 22 places across the city including near Raj Bhavan, Old Commissioner Office, Spencer Plaza, Marina Beach, and War Memorial.

However, city residents complain that the operation of some of the fountains is erratic as civic workers fail to switch them on in the evening. “The fountains near Egmore Railway Station were not working for around a week,” said a shopkeeper near the station.

The beautification process began as a way to prevent wall posters from coming up again, as the GCC had conducted a city-wide drive a few months ago to remove them. Initially, the artworks on the walls were volunteered by artists. Now, the beautification drive has evolved, as tenders are being floated to carry out painting and planting works.

“We’re providing basic facilities to city residents. At the same time, it’s also important to make Chennai look beautiful and aesthetic,” Bedi added.

On the other hand, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam opined that the beautification works should be carried out only if the civic body has a surplus fund, “which it doesn’t,” he added. “Corporation claims a shortage of funds for basic works like solid waste management. Also, these types of projects are an easier way to commit corruption. GCC is painting and re-painting the same medians or public walls again and again. What’s the point really?”