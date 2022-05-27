Aminjikarai murder: 1 arrested today; 3 more suspects at large

Police said that the Arumugham was killed over business rivalry with one Chandrasekhar, who had surrendered in a court along with one Rohit, a day after the murder. After taking them into custody police interrogated the two and extracted information on other suspects involved in the case. In between, another suspect named Praveen surrendered in a city court.

Based on their confession, Gunasekhar, Senthil, and Ajith, who allegedly provided logistics to the gang, were arrested. Police had also seized a car, two-wheelers, cell phones and sickles from the accused. Police said they are looking for three more suspects linked in the case.