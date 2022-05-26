City

Stalin likely to submit 'NEET' Exemption Bill to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai today to launch various development projects in Tamil Nadu.
CHENNAI: With voices constantly being raised in Tamil Nadu against NEET and the State government taking efforts to cancel the exam, Modi’s visit to Chennai is believed to add value to the State’s effort.

When Stalin visited Delhi, he had submitted a petition to Prime Minister Modi in this regard. However, the central government has not given any response for an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the test.

Adding to this, Stalin who will be meeting Modi today is likely to submit a petition regarding the exemption of NEET exam.

