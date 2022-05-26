Stalin lays foundation stone for new football stadium in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid foundation stone for a new football stadium in Kolathur, on Thursday. The project will be implemented by Greater Chennai Corporation.

A government press release said that the new stadium with artificial turf will come up inside a playground in Pallavan Road in Kolathur. "The football stadium will be created under Singara Chennai 2.0 at a cost of Rs. 1.86 crore. Apart from the football ground, compound wall, walkway, pavilion, CCTV cameras, toilets and other facilities will be created. The playground will be upgraded at a total cost of Rs. 2.83 crore," the release added.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister KN Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Minister PK Sekar Babu, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials took part in the event.