Korattur police thwart murder attempt by gang

CHENNAI: Korattur police thwarted a murder attempt by nabbing a seven-member gang holed up at a house in Madhanagkuppam and seized ganja, sickles and five bottles of acid from them.

The arrested were identified as Prakash of Avadi, Jayakumar, Prakash, Balakrishnan, Izzac of Perambalur, Krishnakumar from Tirumuallaivoyil and Joseph Robert of Villivakkam.

Police seized 2 kg of ganja, 5 two-wheelers, 7 cell phones and 11 sickles.

The police said the gang tried to escape sensing the presence of the police, but the police managed to overpower them.

Police claimed the gang had a plan to eliminate a person in Perambur.