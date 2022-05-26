Inspiring Cradle Baby face, 26-yr-old run over by train

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman, who grew up to be an inspiring tale about the success of the Cradle Baby Scheme, died after being run over by an express train in Urapakkam on Wednesday night. She was reportedly talking over her mobile phone while crossing the track.

The deceased was identified as Emy Carmichael, staff of a two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Oragadam. Sources said Emy was an orphan who was given in adoption under the scheme in Salem. She grew up in an orphanage and obtained an engineering degree. After joining the bike company, she was staying with two of her friends at Venkateswara Avenue on Railway station road in Urapakkam.