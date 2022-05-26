Inspiring Cradle Baby face, 26-yr-old run over by train

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman, who grew up to be an inspiring tale about the success of the Cradle Baby Scheme, died after being run over by an express train in Urapakkam on Wednesday night. She was reportedly talking over her mobile phone while crossing the track.
The deceased was identified as Emy Carmichael, staff of a two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Oragadam. Sources said Emy was an orphan who was given in adoption under the scheme in Salem. She grew up in an orphanage and obtained an engineering degree. After joining the bike company, she was staying with two of her friends at Venkateswara Avenue on Railway station road in Urapakkam.
Emy was an orphan who was given in adoption under the scheme in Salem. She grew up in an orphanage and obtained an engineering degree
On Wednesday night, Emy was crossing the railway track in Urapakkam while talking over the phone when she was hit by an express train and died on the spot. When she did not return home after the usual time, her friends began searching for her. It was them who found Emy’s body.
Officials from Tambaram railway police came to the spot retrieved the body and sent it to the Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are investigating.