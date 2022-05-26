HC orders blocking piracy websites to prevent illegal release of 'Vikram'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered blocking several piracy websites in order to restrain them from releasing actor Kamal Haasan starrer 'Vikram' movie on the sites.

Justice C Saravanan passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by Raaj Kamal Films International Private Limited, a film production house owned by Kamal Haasan and others. It is noted that the same company had produced the movie Vikram which is slated to be released on June 3.

The petitioner wanted a direction to all the telecom operators in the country not to allow the piracy websites to stream the movie as the production company did not hand over any rights to the websites.

"Actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy and other leading artists of the Indian cine industry had acted in the Vikram movie. The production house had spent a huge amount of money on making this movie. However, to our shock, we came to know that about 1308 illegal piracy websites are planning to release the movie illegally on websites. Therefore, we need an injunction to the telecom operators to restrain all the piracy websites from telecasting the movie. If the websites proceed to telecast the movie, our client will face an irreparable loss, " advocate Vijayan Subramaniam, counsel for Raj Kamal Films International submitted.

On recording the submissions, Justice Saravanan ordered the blocking of all the 1308 websites and directed them not to telecast the movie illegally. The judge also directed the mobile operators to take action in this regard and to file a report on June 1.