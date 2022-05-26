Close to 3,000 illegal sewage connections removed in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation removed close to 3,000 illegal sewage connections that were linked with storm water drains illegally till Wednesday.

According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 3,799 illegal sewage connections have been identified across the city. Of the identified illegal sewage connections, as many as 2,983 connections have been removed by the civic authority. Apart from plugging the illegal connections, the civic body also collected a penalty of Rs. 19.52 lakh from the building owners who let their sewage into storm water drains.

The data also revealed that illegal sewage connections were rampant in central and north Chennai regions of the civic body. In the central region zones, as many as 1,752 illegal connections and 1,521 illegal connections have been identified in south Chennai. In north Chennai zones, only 526 illegal connections have been identified. Among the zone, Perungudi has the highest number of illegal connections with 656 connections.

"All the illegal connections will be removed in a few days and measures will be taken to prevent new illegal connections," an official said.

As per the norms, the civic body will impose a penalty of Rs. 5,000 for residential buildings and Rs. 25,000 for commercial buildings.

The civic body also requested the residents to avoid letting sewage into storm water drains and the public can complain about the illegal connections to 1913 toll free number.