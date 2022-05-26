Chintadripet murder: 4 nabbed in Edappadi

CHENNAI: Four suspects, including two brothers Sanjay and Pradeep, were nabbed in Edappadi near Salem in connection with the murder of K Balachandar in Chintadripet.

Two other accused, Kalaivanan and Jothi, were also arrested.

Balachandar, central Chennai BJP SC wing secretary, was hacked to death on Tuesday night in Chintadripet by them.

Police launched a hunt after identifying the suspects using CCTV footage from the scene of the crime.

Following the murder, the personal security officer (PSO) who was given to the deceased has been placed under suspension.

The police said that Balachandar has six criminal cases, including two attempts to murder cases, filed against him.

Police suspect that the accused men decided to eliminate Balachandar after the latter recently questioned their mamool collection from a particular shop – belonging to a relative of the deceased – in the neighbourhood.