AU pact with L&T EduTech to offer industry-oriented courses

CHENNAI: Anna University and L&T EduTech have entered into an agreement to offer industry-oriented courses for final-year students. The L&T EduTech has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to host its learning modules on the AICTE website and will be accessible to engineering students across the country.

A release said the conceptual learning would expose them to the tenets of professional practice from an industry standpoint, thus improving their employability quotient.

AICTE Member Secretary Prof Rajive Kumar referred to the pressing need for an industry-oriented curriculum to help young engineers to become more proficient and urged universities and autonomous institutions to use their autonomy to select and offer courses to enhance the technical knowledge and employability of engineering students.