IIT-M, Harvard Univ researchers develop algorithm to combat poaching

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Harvard University Researchers have developed a novel machine-learning algorithm named ‘CombSGPO’ (Combined Security Game Policy Optimization) that can help in saving wildlife from poaching.

Researchers found that the combined and coordinated use of forest rangers and drones was a good way to protect wildlife from poaching, a release from IIT-M said on Wednesday.

According to the institution as the resources (Rangers and drones) are limited, researchers developed this algorithm which provides a good strategy to protect wildlife with the resources available. This new algorithm provides highly efficient strategies that are more scalable than the earlier ones created for the same purpose.

The algorithm works by handling resource allocation and strategising patrolling after the extent of resources available had been identified. For this task, it utilises data on the animal population in the conserved area and assumes that poachers are aware of the patrolling being done at various sites.

Highlighting the need for such research, Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, Head, Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, said, “The work was motivated by the need to perform strategic resource allocation and patrolling in green security domains to prevent illegal activities such as wildlife poaching, illegal logging, and illegal fishing. The resources we consider are human patrollers (forest rangers) and surveillance drones, which have object detectors mounted on them for animals and poachers and can perform strategic signaling and communicate with each other as well as the human patrollers.”