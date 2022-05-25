Heavy rains with thunderstorm bring relief to Chennai suburbs

CHENNAI: Rains brought relief to the Chennai suburbs on Wednesday with some parts of the areas recording thunderstorm activity for more than four hours, reducing the maximum temperature in the city. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) issued a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warning for the next 48 hours for several districts of Tamil Nadu.

“Due to the atmospheric downward circulation over the Tamil Nadu region, several districts of TN – Chennai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kancheepuram, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Dindigul are likely to experience heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days, ” said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC After Chennaities experienced the hottest days, the maximum temperature decreased from 40.2 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius at Meenambakkam on Wednesday. The weather station in Nungambakkam recorded 37.6 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was 29.1 degrees Celsius and 28.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

A weather blogger tweeted, “Slight reduction in temperature likely around Chennai and suburbs due to likely incursion of sea breeze late afternoon but overall hot afternoons will continue along coastal Tamil Nadu. Rains will continue to be subdued over Peninsular India with isolated thunderstorms.” According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall received up to 5.30 pm on Wednesday was reported at Valparai with 29.6 mm, followed by Kancheepuram 23.5 mm, Tiruvallur and Tirutani 15 mm each, and Vellore received 4.5 mm.