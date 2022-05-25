Heavy rains prompt AP to step up Krishna water release for Chennai

CHENNAI: The water inflow from Krishna river to the reservoirs supplying drinking water to Chennai has increased to 630 cusecs from 480 cusecs, said the Water Resources Department (WRD). The department is expecting to receive at least 5,000 million cubic feet (or 5 TMC), which would help avert any water scarcity in the city till December, said an official.

After factoring in the requirement for irrigation near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh started releasing water from Kandaleru dam on May 5, which reached Poondi reservoir on May 9. Since then, the reservoir has been receiving 480 cusecs.

“Though we requested only 500 cusecs per day, they are discharging 630 cusecs due to intense rainfall in Andhra Pradesh.

If the neighbouring State continues to receive heavy spells, there are chances for more inflow to the city,” said a senior WRD official.

Though the agreement between the two states is to release 12 TMC water from Krishna, the city has been receiving only 8 TMC for the past few years, the official said, adding that they are now expecting to get 5 TMC water in the coming four months. If Andhra Pradesh continues to get good rain, the authorities there are likely to step up the discharge and the city would receive 6-8 TMC.

“The city reservoirs have sufficient storage. Additionally, more than 5 TMC of Krishna water is expected to reach by August. That would ensure that we have adequate storage, enough to last till the end of the year,” said another WRD official.