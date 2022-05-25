HC directs TN to remove encroachments from temple land near Chennai

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to remove encroachments made on 134 acres of land owned by the Thiruvenkatamudayan Venkatesaperumal temple in Avadi on the outskirts of Chennai.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by A Radhakrishnan. The petitioner prayed for a direction to implement the order of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR-amp;CE) commissioner to survey and remove the encroachments made on the HR&CE owned temple.

"The HR and CE department is directed to survey the lands owned by the Thiruvenkatamudayan Venkatesaperumal temple in Vellanoor village, Avadi. If there was any encroachment made on 134 acres of land, the government shall take steps to remove the encroachments," the judge observed.

Justice SM Subramaniam made this observation after hearing the submission by the government advocate who appeared for the HR and CE saying that the government has started surveying the concerned temple land and encroachments were made by several people.

The temple management also made a similar submission that actions have been taken by the HR&CE to remove such encroachments and it will complete soon.

The petitioner submitted that when the HR&CE commissioner directed the assistant commissioner to inquire into the encroachment issue, the assistant commissioner inquired and made a report saying that several lands are under encroachment.

"When I approached the temple's manager to remove the encroachments, there was no response from the temple's side to recover the lands which have been registered by private parties with fake patta documents," the petitioner submitted.