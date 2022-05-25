FIITJEE conducts public speaking programme

CHENNAI: To help students overcome fear of ‘Public Speaking’ and perform with confidence, FIITJEE Global School conducted the programme, TEDc, in its modern sprawling complex in Vengamabakkam, Chennai.

The participants were primarily initiated into the art of public speaking by the professors in the school. Students were systematically taken through various essential elements of communication such as setting objectives, researching to get facts, forming a perceptive, creating material with catchy introduction, absorbing presentation and appealing conclusion, vocalisation with stress, intonation, etc. appropriate body language, using absolute diction, to name a few.

After the induction, aspirants actively practiced on the stage what they were going to take later in the day. Inputs for correction and further improvement were provided for students’ enrichment. They were able to overcome their uncertainties and gain confidence with the practice session.

At the state-of-the-art Cambridge Language Lab, students went through practical modules of speaking and listening, wherein besides the assimilation of language nuances, they were also able to record their voices and listen to the recording for further advancement.