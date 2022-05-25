Elderly weaver couple found dead

ARAKKONAM: Police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances in which an elderly couple from Kancheepuram were found dead with wounds near an irrigation tank adjacent to Arakkonam early on Tuesday.

Manickam (51) and his wife Rani (47) both residents of Arasanthangal Village near Kancheepuram and weavers by trade were found dead on the banks of Salai Kailasapuram irrigation tank near Arakkonam.

Police rushed the bodies for post mortem to the Arakkonam Government Hospital and suspected that the killings – due to wounds on their faces – might be due to Manickam being unable to repay a loan taken from a finance company.

They were seen being taken in a car the previous day after which there was no information till their bodies were located on the bank of the irrigation tank.