Charred headless body dumped near garbage in Thiruverkadu

CHENNAI: The body was found dumped among the garbage near the road between Mettupalayam, Thiruverkadu. The head and arms were found missing from the body.

Police who are yet to establish the identity suspect the murder to have happened elsewhere and body dumped there.

According to the police, they received information early Wednesday morning. They went to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. The Avadi police commissionerate official said that they have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

A sniffer dog was pressed to service at the scene but it could not get any leads, the police said.