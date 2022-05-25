City

Assorted foreign currencies worth Rs 50.17 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Assorted foreign currencies of various denominations worth Rs. 50.71 lakh were seized at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Based on specific information, five passengers Najirudeen, Raja Mohammed, and Jahir Hussain, who were bound for Dubai, and Vishnushagar, who was bound for Colombo, and Shri Absar Ali, who was bound for Bangkok, were intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit officers. Upon personal search, assorted foreign currency notes of various denominations valued at INR 50.71 lakh were found concealed in their check-in baggage and footwear. The same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.

