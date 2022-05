CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed S Amirtha Jothi as the new Collector of Chennai. As per the order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Amirtha Jothi replaces J Vijaya Rani. Before this, Amirtha Jothi, a 2011 batch IAS officer, was the joint secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. Before that, she was the Additional State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Chennai. Vijaya Rani has not been given new posting yet.

