3-member team formed to inspect condition of King Institute

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has formed a three-member team to inspect conditions of building that houses the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy. The building, which is in poor condition, has not been converted into National Centre of Ageing yet.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister EV Velu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the stormwater drain work at Adyar Zone on Wednesday.

While addressing the media, the ministers said, "A three-member team - IIT Madras, Head of the Department Prof Manusanthanam, design planning superintendent Engineer, Vasudevan, and Executive Engineer Balamurugan will inspect the building. Based on the report provided by the team, further work will be taken."

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government will take precautionary measures to prevent flooding during the monsoon this year. "Chennai witnessed intense rainfall during the northeast monsoon on November 2021. One of the worst affected areas was Ambal Nagar at Ekkatuthangal," said Velu.

He added that a 400-meter drain was constructed worth Rs 3 crore in the locality to prevent inundation in the future in the rainy season.

While inspecting Divison 12 and 13 under the Greater Chennai Corporation especially the Maduvankarai area,they the minister said that they have planned to construct a drain before the onset of the monsoon between Maduvankarai and GST road which connects the Adyar River to avoid inundation.