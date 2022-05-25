20-yr-old who returned from deaddiction centre kills father in Kanchi

CHENNAI: The deceased was Ramu (45) of Bharathi Nagar in Sriperumbudur owned a saloon in the locality. He was married and is survived by a son and daughter. Police said his son Dinesh (20) was addicted to liquor. Dinesh who went missing two years ago was found near a temple in Melmaruvathur a few months ago. Police said a month ago that Dinesh was sent to a deaddiction centre in Kilpauk to get rid of the drinking habit. Three days ago, Dinesh was sent to home from Kilpuk.

After coming home, Dinesh started consuming liquor again and often quarrelled with his parents. On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out between Ramu and inebriated Dinesh. Police said Ramu and his wife went to the terrace to sleep since there was a power cut in the area. Around 1.30 am Dinesh who went to the terrace asked his mother to go down to bed as power supply was back. Later, Dinesh went to Ramu and slit his throat in sleep and escaped from the spot. On hearing Ramu's cries, neighbours rushed him to the Chengalpattu GH but there he was declared dead. Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and a search is on to nab Dinesh who is missing.