Woman found sitting with husband’s decomposed body in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman was found sitting with the decomposed body of her husband in her house in Purusiwalkam on Monday and police had to break open the door to retrieve the body.

Police said that woman, Padmini , wife of deceased Ashok Babu , (53) has been suffering from mental illness.

Ashok Babu was working in a lathe in Ambur while the couple's children are settled in different locations. Their son is working in Bengaluru while daughter is in Mumbai with her husband.

Ashok Kumar's body was found without any clothes and it was bloated , police said indicating that he could have died at least two days earlier.

On 21 May, their daughter Aarathi had called him over the phone and interacted. As she could not contact him, she reached the house located on Cyclekaran street on Monday afternoon. At home, she found a foul smell emanating from inside and nobody was responding.

She approached the police and with the help of them the door was broke open.

Inside the house, Padmini was around sitting near the decomposed body of her husband.

Body was later shifted to Kilpauk medical college for post mortem examiny, police said.