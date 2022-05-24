Woman beggar falls unconscious on OMR; Rs 71,000 savings untouched

CHENNAI: It was a lucky Tuesday for 62-year-old elderly woman beggar who became unconscious on Old Mahaballipuram Road. The unconscious beggar was attended by the public through an ambulance and her 71,000 savings which she earned through begging was intact throughout the day. The dehydrated patient who gained consciousness at Chengalpattu Government Hospital counted the cash and after noticing that the money was intact went into tight sleep after placing the cash under her pillow.

According to police, Amudha (62) used to beg in Kelambakkam signal. She would be begging for money from cars which would stop at the signal and have been staying on the roadside for the past few years. On Tuesday afternoon while Amudha was standing on the road, she fell unconscious. Soon, the onlookers informed the ambulance and was rushed to the Chromepet government hospital. Later from Chromepet, Amudha was shifted to the Chengalpattu GH.

After admitting Amudha to Chengalpattu GH, the Ambulance staff noticed a jute bag which belonged to Amudha and gave it to the staff in the hospital. They noticed there were many bunches of currency notes and decided to count the cash. After an hour of counting, the staff found Rs 71,426 cash. Meanwhile, Amudha, who gained consciousness in the hospital, immediately searched for her bag. The nurse handed over the bag to Amudha and she kept it safely near her pillow. When enquired about the money Amudha said it is her savings from the past few years of begging.