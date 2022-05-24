Stalin to inaugurate luxury cruise ship at Chennai port on June 4

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to flag off a luxury cruise ship service from Chennai Port on June 4.

"The State government had partnered with Cordelia cruises to offer the luxury cruise service. The cruise ship will start from Chennai and will sail in high seas. The cruise ship will sail for two days and will return to Chennai port. At present, the Colombo port is closed and once it is open the service will be extended,” B Chandra Mohan, Secretary of HR&CE and Tourism, told DT Next.

Last year, the State government announced that a luxury cruise ship will be operated from Chennai Port. As announced, the State government entered into an agreement with Cordelia to attract both domestic and foreign tourists post pandemic.

Chandra Mohan said that the cruise ship service will be operated twice a week with a day off for the ship after two days of sailing. The ship will house 1,800 passengers and 600 crew persons. "The ship will also have facilities and entertainment for all age categories such as swimming pools, games, multi-cuisine restaurant and so on,” added Chandra Mohan.