North canal choked with plastic waste in Korattur

CHENNAI: Garbage is collected regularly from the localities, however, locals dump waste at the north canal in Korattur which is choked for almost six months. Activists and residents urge the civic authorities to clear the canal before the onset of monsoon to prevent flooding.

“Plastic is thrown along the canal and water clogging is an issue during monsoon. Uncleared garbage in north canal in Korrattur is a perennial issue for the local residents,” said B Ganeshwar, a resident of Korattur.

Almost half of the canal is engulfed by plastic waste and dry leaves, only there is some movement of water in the middle of the waterway. The locals claim that they have requested the people not to throw waste in the canal, but there is no respite from the menace.

“It is hazardous to stay here due to contamination and increase in mosquito menace. We are unable to keep the doors and windows open even during the daytime because of bad odour. If this canal is cleaned and back to its original form, we make sure it is maintained clean. Also, won’t allow the general public to pollute the canal again,” said T Krishnakumar, another resident.

He added that though we have raised concerns about the polluted canal in the locality. The civic authorities are least bothered about the pollution in the canal. “Nowadays, there is tremendous change in the weather conditions and we have to stay alert during rains fearing flooding due to the choked canal,” said Krishnakumar.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official ensured that the canal will be cleared before the northeast monsoon this year.

