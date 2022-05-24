Family returns Rs 22K to man who fell unconscious on Avadi road

CHENNAI: A family of child activist, who rescued an old man from a road side and safely returned his purse containing Rs 22,000 was honoured by the city police commissioner.

Activist Kanyababu with her husband Ranga Babu and their children Likith and Yogith along with her sister’s son Krithik were travelling in their vehicle during the wee hours of April 28 on New Avadi road when they spotted an intoxicated and unconscious man on the road.

After giving first aid to the man, he was rescued from the road. After he left, the family spotted a purse which contained Rs.22,000. The purse was later handed over to the Anna Nagar police station.

Next day morning the family tracked the man, who was roaming around, took him to the police station and helped him to get back his purse containing the cash. On Tuesday the city police commissioner honoured the family for their good gesture.