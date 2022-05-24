600 booked for not wearing helmets in Tambaram jurisdiction alone

CHENNAI: As many 600 persons were booked for travelling on bikes without helemts in Tambaram police commissionerate jurisdiction in the last two days. It may be noted that Chennai city also has witnessed a police crackdown against those travelling on two wheelers without helmet since Monday.

In Tambaram commissionerate jurisdiction as many as 250 police personnel were deployed in 27 points in areas like Vanadalur, ECR, OMR. Tambaram police commissioner DGP M Ravi, who travelled to different points had also visited Semmanchery police station on Tuesday and interacted with the police personnel stationed there. He also asked the police personnel to treat petitioners with respect.