44 kg ganja sezied, 2 men arrest in Otteri

During enquiry the two confessed that they had procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh, transported it to Chennai by train and were planning to take it to Salem by car.
CHENNAI: City police on Tuesday seized 44 kg of ganja as part of their drive against drug initiative from two persons in Otteri. The police arrested B Mohan, (23) of MKB Nagar and Dinesh Kumar from Salem in connection with the seizure.

A team of police headed by Otteri police staton inspector spotted five persons, including a woman, near Perambur railway station on Tuesday early morning. The group was carrying a bag and when they spotted the police they tried to escape. Police managed to nab the two and seized 44 kg ganja from them. During enquiry the two confessed that they had procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh, transported it to Chennai by train and were planning to take it to Salem by car.

Police are now on the look out for the other three.

