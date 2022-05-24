1,000 bus stops in Chennai to have toilets soon

CHENNAI: In a first, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to build toilets in Chennai bus stops as a part of uplifting 1,000 bus stops across the city.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, six major bus stops have been selected for the first phase of the project.

The shortlisted ones are old and new bus stands in Saidapet, Ekkatuthangal bus stop, Race Course bus stop, Anna Square bus stop and Velachey Vijaya Nagar bus stop.

"Roofs, seats, information boards and others will be restored at 6 bus stands along with toilets. The project will be implemented at a cost of around Rs 4 crore. Footfalls in the selected bus stops are higher as buses connecting various parts of city are being operated in those routes," the official said.

The project is a part of upgrading 1,000 bus stops, which was announced during the recent State Assembly session.

As per the announcement, bus stops will be upgraded under public private partnership by allowing advertisements at the bus stops. By implementing the project, the civic body will also earn revenue through advertisements.

Presently, no bus stops in the city have toilet facilities while the facility is available in bus stands like T Nagar, Broadway and others.