The Skylight feature in Chennai airport is under construction

CHENNAI: The Skylight feature in the ceiling of the New Integrated Terminal is under construction at Chennai Airport.

The natural light-harvesting technology has louvres fitted inside the 6m dia drum, which tilts as per the sun's angle, and is also equipped to cut down UV radiation.

Airport sources said more than 10 drums are likely to be fitted in the new terminal and it would attract the passengers.

The skylight feature is a part of the Airport extension work and sources said almost 80% of the work got completed and the new terminals would be inaugurated by 2023.