Techie death in party: Viscera samples sent for analysis

CHENNAI: A day after a 23-year-old man died of suspected overdose of alcohol after collapsing at a party in a mall, Tirumangalam police said that his viscera samples have been collected and sent to the forensic lab to ascertain the cause of death.
Even as no drug was seized in the raids conducted by the prohibition enforcement wing police, who stopped the party half-way, police did not rule out the possibility of use of drugs by participants in the party.
The post-mortem of the deceased, S Praveen of Madipakkam, was carried out at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Sunday and handed over to his parents.
While police sealed two bars for misusing the licence, no further arrests have been made apart from three persons, who were managers and event in-charge of the bars. A police official said that the other suspects are on the run.
About 900 youngsters had gathered at the party on the rooftop of the mall without police permission, Praveen allegedly collapsed at the crowded dance floor on Saturday and succumbed at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Sunday.