Techie death in party: Viscera samples sent for analysis

CHENNAI: A day after a 23-year-old man died of suspected overdose of alcohol after collapsing at a party in a mall, Tirumangalam police said that his viscera samples have been collected and sent to the forensic lab to ascertain the cause of death.

Even as no drug was seized in the raids conducted by the prohibition enforcement wing police, who stopped the party half-way, police did not rule out the possibility of use of drugs by participants in the party.