Study to start for Valluvar Kottam flyover

CHENNAI: Valluvar Kottam junction that connects posh localities like Nungambakkam and T Nagar will soon have a new flyover as the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to study the feasibility to construct the flyover, which was announced by the state government during the recent assembly session.

"Private consultant will be appointed to study the feasibility apart from conducting a topographical survey, cadastral survey and prepare cost estimation. The study will be conducted at Rs. 20 lakh," an official said.

When asked about the design of the new flyover, the official said that the alignment, overall length of the flyover, cross-section, area of land required, and others will be decided only after the study.

It may be noted that the civic body, in 2014, has proposed to construct a more than 2-kilometer flyover to connect Ega Theatre in Poonamallee High Road and Valluvar Kottam junction. However, the project was shelved indefinitely due to the higher project cost including land acquisition expenses.

Recently, the civic body floated bids to prepare a detailed project report to construct a high-level bridge across the Cooum River to replace an existing low-level causeway in Nolambur connecting Poonamallee High Road and Union Road.

Apart from the Valluvar Kottam flyover, the state government has announced four other bridges across the city. The other bridges will come up at Chinna Nolambur, Aspiran Garden, Jeevan Nagar, and Nolambur.

The official added that detailed project reports and estimations are already prepared for Aspiran Garden and Jeevan Nagar bridges and the state highways department has already prepared the Chinna Nolambur bridge. Except for the Chinna Nolambur bridge, the other four projects, including Valluvar Kottam junction, will be implemented by the civic body. The civic body will also construct a bridge at a railway level crossing in Korukkupet.