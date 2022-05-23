List of trains would be cancelled in Chennai

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated in Chennai Central - Arakkonam section would be fully/partially cancelled owing to ongoing engineering works at Arakkonam Yard from 09:45 hrs to 13:45 hrs (04 Hours) on 24th and 25th May.

Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex MEMU leaving Arakkonam at 10:00 hrs, 11.10hrs, 12.00hrs and 13.50hrs and Tiruttani – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 10:15 hrs and 12:35 hrs will be fully cancelled on 24th and 25th May.

Owing to the cancellation of MEMUs, a passenger special will be operated between Kadambattur and Moore Market Complex leaving Kadambattur at 10.25hrs, 11:35 hrs and 13.25hrs on 24th and 25th May, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

A passenger special will be operated between Tiruvallur and Moore Market Complex leaving Tiruvallur at 11:10 hrs and 12.35hrs on 24th and 25th May. Passenger special will be operated between Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex leaving Arakkonam at 13:50 hrs on 24th and 25th May, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:20 hrs, 9.50 hrs and 11.00hrs will be partially cancelled between Kadambattur and Arakkonam on 24th and 25th May.

Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:10 hrs will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on 24th and 25th May.

MMC – Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:00 hrs will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on 24th and 25th May.