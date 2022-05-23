City

List of trains would be cancelled in Chennai

Owing to the cancellation of MEMUs, a passenger special will be operated between Kadambattur and Moore Market Complex leaving Kadambattur at 10.25hrs, 11:35 hrs and 13.25hrs on 24th and 25th May, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.
List of trains would be cancelled in Chennai
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated in Chennai Central - Arakkonam section would be fully/partially cancelled owing to ongoing engineering works at Arakkonam Yard from 09:45 hrs to 13:45 hrs (04 Hours) on 24th and 25th May.

Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex MEMU leaving Arakkonam at 10:00 hrs, 11.10hrs, 12.00hrs and 13.50hrs and Tiruttani – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 10:15 hrs and 12:35 hrs will be fully cancelled on 24th and 25th May.

Owing to the cancellation of MEMUs, a passenger special will be operated between Kadambattur and Moore Market Complex leaving Kadambattur at 10.25hrs, 11:35 hrs and 13.25hrs on 24th and 25th May, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

A passenger special will be operated between Tiruvallur and Moore Market Complex leaving Tiruvallur at 11:10 hrs and 12.35hrs on 24th and 25th May. Passenger special will be operated between Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex leaving Arakkonam at 13:50 hrs on 24th and 25th May, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:20 hrs, 9.50 hrs and 11.00hrs will be partially cancelled between Kadambattur and Arakkonam on 24th and 25th May.

Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:10 hrs will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on 24th and 25th May.

MMC – Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:00 hrs will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on 24th and 25th May.

Southern Railway
EMUs train timings
Chennai local train timings
Chennai Central trains
Local train cancelled in Chennai
MEMUs

Related Stories

No stories found.