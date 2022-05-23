History-sheeter hangs self, dies in hospital

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter died without responding to treatment in Chennai after attempting suicide by hanging self.

The deceased J Wilson (31) of Vyasarpadi was arrested in 2020 by MKB Nagar on murder charges. After he was released on bail, he shifted to Mysore and worked as driver.

A few months ago, Wilson's wife died due to ailment and Wilson was dejected since then. On Sunday evening, Wilson tried to end his life by hanging at his house in Udayasuriyan Nagar, but his relatives rescued him and admitted him at the Government Stanley Hospital. However, he died without responding to treatment.

MKB Nagar police have registered a case about the incident.