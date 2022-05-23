Fruit prices surged by 20 percent, sales take a hit

CHENNAI: The fruit vendors in the Koyambedu wholesale market are upset with the current summer season as the sale of fruits are yet to pick up. While the wholesale and retail market of vegetables and flowers had picked up back to the pre Covid levels, the sale of fruits is down by more than 20 per cent, admit Koyambedu traders.

"Though the summer fruits rate remain stable for over a month, the business is dull this year. Usually, the summer is the peak season for fruits like mangoes, watermelons, and musk melon, but this year the business is dull. The sale of fruits is dull since March and the trend continues,” said S Dhanasekar, President, Koyambedu Fruit Market Association.

"We are forced to dump tonnes of fruits every day and even the festivals fail to bring in revenue for the fruit traders. Increase in fruits cost is another reason affecting the businness.

We are unable to make profit as there is no brisk sale for the past few months. If the situation remains, vendors may shift to another source of income,” said U Kumarajan, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.

He added that it would take at least a month for the prices of fruits to decrease. If the sale remains dull, then it might increase further by 30 percent.

Currently, mangoes are sold for Rs 60 – Rs 70 per kg, watermelon, and muskmelon Rs 7 – 8 per kg, apple Rs 100 per kg, grapes Rs 50 per kg, orange Rs 80 per kg.