Class 12 boy awaiting results found hanging in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old boy who was awaiting the Class 12 results was found hanging at his house in Ayanavaram.

The deceased S Dileep Kumar of Muthamman Nagar on Friday went to watch a movie with family members.

While he went to sleep after returning home, he did not step out the next morning.

His room was broken open and Dileep Kumar was found hanging.

On information, Ayanavaram police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on whether he died due to fear for exam results or if there is any other reason for his extreme step.