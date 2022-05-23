Chennai reported hottest day of the year, hotter days are expected

CHENNAI: After witnessing a dip in temperature for the last few days due to cyclonic storm Asani, Chennai (Meenambakkam) recorded the hottest day of this year with 40.1 degree Celsius on Monday.

The Nungambakkam station recorded 39.2 degree Celsius. Cuddalore recorded 39.3 degree Celsius, Madurai 39.1 degree Celsius, Parangipettai 38.8 degree Celsius, and Tiruchy 38.6 degree Celsius.

Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC said that the maximum temperature in the city and state might vary on a daily basis. If the district is predicted with rains and thunderstorms activity there might be a drop in temperature.

In the last five years in May month, 2017 had the recorded the highest maximum temperature with 42.6 degree Celsius while 2019 and 2020 had 41.5 degree Celsius and 41.8 degree Celsius respectively.

"Hottest day of the year in Chennai City (Nungambakkam) is trending close to 39 degree Celsius now with 50 percent humidity. It reported the hottest day of the year. More hot days expected, " tweeted Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John.