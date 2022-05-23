Chennai-Delhi flight services affected, due to bad weather in Delhi

CHENNAI: Following bad weather in Delhi, Chennai-Delhi flight services affected on Monday.

The Indigo airlines flight which was sheduled to Delhi at 3.10 pm and 5.15 pm, Vistara airlines flights which were sheduled to arrive from Delhi was announced cancelled due to heavy rain in Delhi.

The 11 flights which were supposed to arrive and depart from Delhi were delayed up to 3 hours. The passengers were put to suffer since there were no proper announcements regarding the delay and cancellation of the flights.