Bikers raise funds, create awareness about men's health

CHENNAI: On Sunday, over 600 bikers and several motorclubs in Chennai participated in the fundraiser, ‘The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022’ organised by Phoenix Marketcity in association with Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, to promote research on prostrate cancer and men’s mental health.

The ride was flagged off from Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery by Sabari Nair, centre director, Phoenix Marketcity, along with others. “We are happy to have associated with Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and lend our support for a noble cause.

Seeing such huge participation from the biker community in Chennai is commendable,” Sabari said.

The bikers headed to Old Mahabalipuram Road, covering the distance of 50 kms and culiminated their ride at Four Points, Sheraton, Sholinganallur. Visitors gathered at the finishing point to laud the bikers for their initiative.