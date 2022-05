CHENNAI: The Union Law Ministry has cleared advocates Sundar Mohan and Kumaresa Babu to be appointed as judges of the Madras High Court.

In February, the HC Collegium headed by the Chief Justice had recommended six advocates, of which Justice N Mala and Justice S Sounthar were appointed in March.

After the latest clearance, two more recommendations are yet to be cleared.

Once the judges take charge, the bench strength of the High Court would reach 56 against the sanctioned strength of 75.