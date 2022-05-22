Tree branches over LT line a worry for residents

CHENNAI: Residents of 8th Street in Anna Nagar in Madipakkam are in fear of fire accidents as the Chennai Corporation officials’ apathy towards pruning branches of a tree that is in contact with LT live wire.

D Karthikeyan, a resident, said he had raised the issue with the civic body officials more than a month ago on Namma Chennai app. “After the complaint, some officials visited the spot but no action was taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body, after escalating the complaint several times to other officials, has closed the online complaint.

“Now, there is no option to reopen the same complaint. A fresh complaint has to be filed which will cause further delay,” Karthikeyan said.

According to the officials, pruning could be done only after shutting down the power. But, the power line belongs to the nearby Kovilambakkam EB office located in the Kovilambakkam panchayat.

“The officials want us to approach the EB department to cut the power. The officials should ensure the coordination between the department,” he added.

Another resident pointed out that the Namma Chennai App is being misused due to lack of an option to reopen the complaints if the action taken by the officials is unsatisfactory. “Also, a ‘reopen’ option will ensure that senior officials know about the complaints,” he added.

He said the EB officials should check the wires periodically during the monthly shutdowns, as per the norms. “But, they fail to carry out the inspections,” he pointed out.

When contacted, a civic body official said action will be taken, with the help of Electricity department, to cut the branches.