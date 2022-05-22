Three killed two accidents in Selaiyur, Injambakkam

CHENNAI: Three men were killed in two different accidents reported in Selaiyur and Injambakkam in the wee hours of Sunday.

A bike-borne duo died after their bike rammed a wall in the bid to overtake a truck in Selaiyur around 2 am. The deceased Ayyamuthu (20) and Aravindh (20) of Sembakkam were on their way back home from Tambaram when the accident happened.

Near Selaiyur police station, the duo allegedly tried to overtake a truck when Ayyamuthu, who rode the bike, lost control and hit a building wall on the road side. In the impact, both fell on the road and died on the spot.

Pallikaranai traffic investigation police sent their bodies to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem and arrested the truck driver Sekar (35) of Tambaram for overspeeding.

In another incident, a 21-year-old bike rider rider died after he was knocked down by a private bus on the ECR near Injambakkam. The deceased was identified as Ilangovan of Tiruvannamalai. A separate case has been registered on the accident.