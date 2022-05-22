Man held for allegedly threatening realtor

CHENNAI: Mylapore police arrested a 53-year-old man on the charges of threatening a realtor and demanding Rs 50 lakh not to spread falsehood about his firm.

The accused M Kevin of Kovilambakkam was booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 294 (b) (foul language), 384 (extortion), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

Kevin was allegedly picked up from his house in the wee hours of Sunday a day after the complaint was lodged at Mylapore police station. Mobile phones of Kevin and his family members, laptops, and pen drives were seized by police, though the latter did not confirm it.

After being questioned at Marina police station, he was produced before a magistrate in Saidapet and remanded in judicial custody.