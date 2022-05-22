Indigenous ‘rice’ to the occasion

CHENNAI: The Indigenous Rice Festival is an ongoing collaborative initiative by Sempulam (CIKS) and Chef Rakesh Raghunathan at Wild Garden Café at Amethyst. The festival was curated to make people aware of the various rice varieties that exist and to display the versatility of the varieties. The pop-up menu which has 12 dishes are an amalgamation of Indian and International cuisine.

Ramzan Nombu Kanji made from Seeraga Samba rice was served as an appetiser. The caramelised onion complemented the soft texture of the rice. The beautiful flavour of ghee blended strong spices like bay leaf, cumin, star anise and other spices so well, that the flavours almost tasted like a gentle breeze of mashed biryani. The kanji, despite being served in a small bowl, was very filling.