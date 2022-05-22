Community aquaculture to support Agatti women

CHENNAI: As a step toward increasing the income of native women in Agatti Island of Lakshadweep, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR), together with the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), initiated a programme on breeding and dissemination of shrimps and fishes through community aquaculture units.

The initiative was launched by Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan here.

The facility, established by ICAR-NBFGR, is a unique venture where science and societal development are taken up through the use of native organisms. The joint venture of the two establishments has managed to discover new species and new distributional records in Indian waters. 82 local islanders, including 77 women, had a month’s training to develop capacity in growing these organisms. NBFGR supported the beneficiaries and this group successfully raised the shrimps to marketable size.

As a part of biodiversity conservation and livelihood promotion at Lakshadweep, ICAR-NBFGR and M/S VGP Marine Kingdom, Chennai signed an agreement to procure the shrimps, and fish for trade and exports.

This shrimp and fish combo package costs around Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000. The VGP will sell this in their souvenir shop attached with the Marine Kingdom, which will directly support the livelihood of the islanders at Lakshadweep and indirectly help in the conservation of the marine biodiversity of the nation.