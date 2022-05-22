Bloated body of man retrieved from lodge in Nanganallur

CHENNAI: The bloated body of a man was retrieved from a lodge in Nanganallur on Sunday and Pazhavanthangal police are investigating the reason behind his death.

The deceased Sivakumar who was into wholesale of school uniforms for children separated from his wife and children three years ago due to his addiction to liquor and recently rented a room at a lodge in Nanganallur.

While he did not step out for the last two days, the lodge staffers opened the room door with alternative keys and found bloated body of Sivakumar.

On information, Pazhavanthangal police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death.

Police suspect he might have died at aleast two days ago and post-mortem report is awaited to confirm if it is a suicide.