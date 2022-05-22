And dirty flows historic Cooum

Holy river’s tryst with royalty

A historic river surely has its associations with royalty. With palaces, battles, exiles and even princesses being born on its banks, the Cooum has a rich relationship with royalty.

Wars:

The Chalukyas led by Pulikesi met the Pallavas in Pullalur and the northern confederation met the Cholas in Takkolam, both battlefields close to the origin of the Cooum. Incidentally, a series of Anglo-Mysore battles were fought along the upper reaches of the Cooum.

The first battle in which Tipu used fire rockets to decisively beat the British was in Poilalur. The battle of Perambakkam, when Tipu crossed a flooding Cooum to attack the British at night, earned him the eternal fear and respect of the British.

Exiles:

A king of Baroda would be exiled to college road and spend the rest of his life there with his pet monkeys. The reason for exiling Malhar Rao was that he tried to poison the British resident (representative) of Baroda with diamond powder mixed in sherbet. The place of his exile is now the Women’s Christian College.

The same college also hosted Tipu’s sons when they were given an indemnity for Tipu’s good behaviour. The boys were made to live in Doveton House with its huge elephant accessible portico.

The birth of a princess:

When the last Burmese king Thibaw, having lost his kingdom to the British, was being exiled to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra by ship, his wife was pregnant and the British felt hosting them in Nungambakkam would cause no harm. When the family stayed in Madras, the queen gave birth to her third daughter, Princess Myat Phaya.

The palace of the Nawab:

Kalas Mahal, commonly known as Chepauk Palace, was the official residence of the Nawab of Arcot from 1768 to 1855. It is constructed in the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. The kingdom of the Carnatic had virtually become a protectorate of the British East India Company and the Nawab was dependent on Company troops for his protection. So, in 1764, he thought of constructing a palace for himself within the ramparts of Fort St George. Permission was not granted and he built a palace south of the Cooum. The nawabs even built an octagonal Hammam, a Turkish bathing house just on the banks of the river. The palace wasn’t lucky. The principality of Carnatic was abolished and the Chepauk Palace was auctioned to pay off the Nawab’s debts and was eventually purchased by the Madras government.